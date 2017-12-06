DishTV: Marginal gains in Q2

DishTV’s September quarter (Q2) numbers were broadly in line with estimates in a seasonally weak quarter.

It reported revenues of Rs 749 crore, down four per cent over the year-ago quarter. While it added a healthy 188,000 net subscribers in the quarter, average revenue per subscriber (ARPU) at Rs 149 was down eight per cent over the year-ago period. Though net adds were lower than Videocon d2h and Airtel DTH, they were better than analysts’ estimates. Pricing pressure continues to be high as the company adds a larger share of subscribers from smaller ...