India is set to return with its second popular musical – – in the summer of 2018. The new production, which has elements of magic, comedy and spectacle will be executed through a licensing model in India. India along with the licensee will bring on board local talent for the Indian production of Disney’s Aladdin.



“After the unprecedented success of our first ever Broadway-style musical, Beauty and the Beast, we are thrilled to announce our next offering – Disney’s Aladdin. Our endeavour has always been to develop world-class entertainment that is locally relevant. We feel Disney’s Aladdin has a universal appeal and the musical will bring the magical story alive, making it truly memorable for our audiences here,” said Vikrant Pawar, head live entertainment & local content studio, India.



The company has executed two seasons of in Mumbai and New Delhi. Both the times, shows were sold out well in advance. In fact, encouraged by the success of the inaugural season, the company amped up the rates the second time around, adding a meet and greet with the cast in the premium tickets (Rs 10,000). The second season too was sold out, despite the ticket raise.Originally produced by Theatrical Productions, the show features music by and eight-time winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act, Little Shop of Horrors), lyrics by two-time winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time and three-time winner (Evita, Aida).