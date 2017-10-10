JUST IN
Business Standard

Disney announces Aladdin, its second broadway-style musical

New production has elements of magic, comedy and spectacle, will be executed through licensing model in India

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Disney India is set to return with its second popular Broadway musical – Disney’s Aladdin – in the summer of 2018. The new production, which has elements of magic, comedy and spectacle will be executed through a licensing model in India. Disney India along with the licensee will bring on board local talent for the Indian production of Disney’s Aladdin.
 
“After the unprecedented success of our first ever Broadway-style musical, Beauty and the Beast, we are thrilled to announce our next offering – Disney’s Aladdin. Our endeavour has always been to develop world-class entertainment that is locally relevant. We feel Disney’s Aladdin has a universal appeal and the musical will bring the magical story alive, making it truly memorable for our audiences here,” said Vikrant Pawar, head live entertainment & local content studio, Disney India.

 
The company has executed two seasons of Beauty and the Beast in Mumbai and New Delhi. Both the times, shows were sold out well in advance. In fact, encouraged by the success of the inaugural season, the company amped up the rates the second time around, adding a meet and greet with the cast in the premium tickets (Rs 10,000). The second season too was sold out, despite the ticket raise.

Originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act, Little Shop of Horrors), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida).
 

First Published: Tue, October 10 2017. 18:06 IST

