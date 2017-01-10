Top-level exits mark restructuring process at Disney India

After an eventful 2016, will be spending the greater part of 2017 restructuring operations. It all started with Mahesh Samat, an old hand at the House of Mouse, taking over as managing director, replacing Siddharth Roy Kapur.





Roy Kapur had taken over the reins of the company in January 2014.

Industry sources reveal that Disney India's work force has been cut down by 90 people from 600 to 510. It is still not clear whether the layoffs will continue, but for now, it has been junior to mid-level employees who have been given the pink slips. Among the business heads, Disney saw two exits in the past month.

Nikhil Gandhi, head of and vice president, at will be leaving the company, as will Sameer Ganapathy, the head of Interactive Services.

refers to the broadcast and distribution business unit while Interactive Services is the digital content services division. The broadcast division will now be headed by Vijay Subramaniam, vice president, Media Networks, Disney India, while the Interactive Services business unit will come under Abhishek Maheshwari who heads Disney Consumer Products in the country.

While queries sent to went unanswered, Andy Bird, chairman, Disney International, told international publication Variety, "The staff reduction in India is part of the ordinary course of business. There is always re-balancing and re-calibration to reflect local market realities. We constantly look at the evolution of our company in every market we do business in."

In July-August 2016, the company decided to halt green-lighting projects after the current slate is executed. At that time, it had only Dangal and Jagga Jasoos on its plate. The decision, souces reveal came on the back of some bets that went wrong. As a result, the company felt that the best course of action was to take a step back and re-evaluate the strategy regarding film production.

It is also not clear whether the company will continue to operate the three brands for film production. It used to until recently release films under one of the three banners — Disney, UTV Motion Pictures and UTV Spotboy.

However, it seems that the two may be retired as part of the restructuring process. While production is on hold, theatricals division, which produced 'Beauty and the Beast' (launched in October 2015) are also currently on hold.

In the meantime, will be focussing on film distribution, consumer products and interactive services. The consumer products segments have seen growth in India on the back of increasing penetration of e-commerce and popularity of characters from the Disney stable.

While characters from the 'Mickey Mouse' and 'Friends' range continue to be popular among kids, those from the Cinematic Universe have also helped push consumer products. These include superheroes like Ironman, Captain America, Thor, The Avengers franchise and Guardians of the Galaxy. Disney also owns rights to characters from the franchise since its acquisition of Lucas Films.