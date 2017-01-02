Disney set to receive $50 million after Carrie Fisher's death

The actress died earlier this week after suffering a heart attack

The actress died earlier this week after suffering a heart attack

is reportedly set to receive USD 50 million after Carrie Fisher's death as they had taken out an insurance in case the actress was unable to fulfil her three-film "Star Wars" contract.



The legendary "Star Wars" actress passed away on Tuesday.



According to sources at The Insurance Insider, Lloyds of London will pay out for the "contract protection cover", with the insurance underwritten by US-based Exceptional Risk Advisors, who say there are "experts in insuring complex human capital risks for highly successful individuals", reported Independent Online.



Before her tragic death earlier this week, Fisher had finished filming for "Star Wars: Episode VIII" - which is slated for release in December 2017 - but was expected to play a big part in "Star Wars: Episode IX", which was due to be released in 2019.



It is thought the plot will have to be seriously changed in the wake of Fisher's tragic passing.



The actress died earlier this week after suffering a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles.



Tragically, just one day after Fisher passed away at the ahe of 60, her mother Debbie Reynolds died after suffering a suspected stroke.

Press Trust of India