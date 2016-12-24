Divi's scrip falls 21% on FDA remarks

USFDA observed that its Vizag facility was not maintained to ensure the quality of the APIs

The share price of Hyderabad-based Divi's Laboratories Limited tumbled as much as 24% intra-day, the biggest single-day fall in its history, on Friday after a brokerage report cited 'manipulated data records' as one of the observations made by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) against its Vizag facility. The company did not deny or acknowledge the authenticity of the said remarks, which appeared in the Form 483 observations of the US drug regulator, as disclosed in its report by stock broking firm Emkay Global. "We have been issued a Form 483 with ...

Sharath Chowdary