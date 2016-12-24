Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

ONGC to buy 80% stake of GSPC with operatorship rights in KG basin block
Business Standard

Divi's scrip falls 21% on FDA remarks

USFDA observed that its Vizag facility was not maintained to ensure the quality of the APIs

Sharath Chowdary  |  Hyderabad 

The share price of Hyderabad-based Divi's Laboratories Limited tumbled as much as 24% intra-day, the biggest single-day fall in its history, on Friday after a brokerage report cited 'manipulated data records' as one of the observations made by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) against its Vizag facility. The company did not deny or acknowledge the authenticity of the said remarks, which appeared in the Form 483 observations of the US drug regulator, as disclosed in its report by stock broking firm Emkay Global. "We have been issued a Form 483 with ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Divi's scrip falls 21% on FDA remarks

USFDA observed that its Vizag facility was not maintained to ensure the quality of the APIs

USFDA observed that its Vizag facility was not maintained to ensure the quality of the APIs The share price of Hyderabad-based Divi's Laboratories Limited tumbled as much as 24% intra-day, the biggest single-day fall in its history, on Friday after a brokerage report cited 'manipulated data records' as one of the observations made by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) against its Vizag facility. The company did not deny or acknowledge the authenticity of the said remarks, which appeared in the Form 483 observations of the US drug regulator, as disclosed in its report by stock broking firm Emkay Global. "We have been issued a Form 483 with ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Divi's scrip falls 21% on FDA remarks

USFDA observed that its Vizag facility was not maintained to ensure the quality of the APIs

The share price of Hyderabad-based Divi's Laboratories Limited tumbled as much as 24% intra-day, the biggest single-day fall in its history, on Friday after a brokerage report cited 'manipulated data records' as one of the observations made by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) against its Vizag facility. The company did not deny or acknowledge the authenticity of the said remarks, which appeared in the Form 483 observations of the US drug regulator, as disclosed in its report by stock broking firm Emkay Global. "We have been issued a Form 483 with ...

image
Business Standard
177 22