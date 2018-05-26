Divi's Labs Q4 net profit up 0.89% at Rs 2.61 bn; total revenue Rs 11.36 bn

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories today reported a 0.89 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 2.61 billion for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.59 billion for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Standalone total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 11.36 billion for the quarter under review. It was Rs 10.87 billion for the same period a year ago.

For the fiscal year 2017-18, the company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 8.69 billion as against Rs 10.53 billion in the previous fiscal.

Standalone total revenue from operations stood at Rs 39.49 billion for 2017-18. It was Rs 41.41 billion in the previous fiscal.

The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share per equity share of Rs 2 each.