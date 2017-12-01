DLF promoters to infuse Rs 11,250 cr; board okays QIP

Realty major DLF's board on Friday approved the issue of debentures
and warrants to promoters in lieu of Rs 11,250 crore equity infusion
into the company, as part of its objective to reduce net debt significantly.
The board also gave its nod to selling shares
through public issue or private placement to institutional investors.
The company is estimated to raise more than Rs 3,500 crore through this process.
In late August, the promoters had sold the entire 40 per cent stake in rental arm DLF
Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) for Rs 11,900 crore and proposed to invest proceeds into DLF.
This deal included the sale of 33.34 per cent stake in DCCDL
to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC
for Rs 8,900 crore and buyback of remaining shares
worth Rs 3,000 crore by DCCDL.
In a filing to the BSE, DLF
on Friday said its board has approved the preferential offer and issue of up to 37.97 crore compulsorily convertible unsecured debentures
(CCDs) to the promoters for cash.
The debentures
would be converted into an equivalent number of equity shares
at Rs 217.25.
That apart, the board approved the preferential issue of up to 13,80,89,758 warrants to the promoters being convertible into shares
at the same price.
Upon completion of the issue of debentures
and warrants and conversion into equity shares, "the total additional amount of promoter/promoters groups equity contribution to the company will be approximately Rs 11,250 crore."
The board also approved the offer and issue up to 17.30 crore equity shares
to eligible investors, in one or more tranches, in India or overseas, by way of public issue or a private placement or a qualified institutional placement.
It approved an increase of authorised share capital of the company from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.
The board also approved the appointment of Ashok Kumar Tyagi
and Devinder Singh as Whole-Time Directors (WTDs) of the company for a period of five years with effect from December 1, 2017.
Indias largest realty firm DLF
Ltd plans to raise around Rs 3,500 crore through sale of shares
to institutional investors, sources had said.
Infusion of capital by promoters will lead to increase in promoters' stake in DLF
to more than 75 per cent. So, the company plans to launch a QIP or public issue to maintain the minimum public shareholding limit of 25 per cent.
DLF
will use the funds to reduce net debt, which has surged to nearly Rs 27,000 crore because of huge demand slowdown in the real estate sector since last many years.
