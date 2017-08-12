DLF Q1 profit down 58% to Rs 109 crore

India's largest realty firm today reported 58 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 109.01 crore for the quarter ended June.



Its net profit stood at Rs 261.85 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.



Total income, however, rose by 9 per cent to Rs 2,211.24 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,025.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.