DLF Q2 net slumps 91% to Rs 18 cr due to lower sales

India's largest DLF today reported a 91 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 17.88 crore for the quarter ended September.



Its profit stood at Rs 198.53 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the



Total income dropped 21 per cent to Rs 1,751.34 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,225.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.Total comprehensive income attributable to the owner of the holding company fell sharply to Rs 19.47 crore from Rs 200.02 crore during the period under review.DLF's net profit fell to Rs 128.11 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 460.23 crore in the year-ago period.Total income fell to Rs 3,962.58 crore during April- September period of 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 4,251.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.