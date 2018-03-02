DLF stock: Street will focus on deleveraging process, sale of inventory

Realty major DLF, which is in the process of restructuring its operations, has placed a winning bid of Rs 15 billion for an 11.8-acre land parcel located next to Cyber City in Gurugram.

Factoring in other costs such as transit-oriented development and stamp duty, the company will incur nearly Rs 18 billion for a saleable area of 2.5 million square feet. ICICI Securities’s Adhidhev Chattopadhyay said the land acquisition was value-accretive, given the expected realisation of Rs 20,000 per square feet, the development cost of Rs 12,000 per square feet, and operating ...