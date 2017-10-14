Avenue Supermarts, Titan to shine in Q2

While Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) is expected to report strong revenue growth when it declares its results on Saturday, most retail companies are expected to turn in subdued performance for the September quarter (Q2). Weak demand and shift of the end of the season sale to the June quarter (Q1) are reasons for this, believe analysts. IIFL Institutional Equities analysts led by Avi Mehta expect sales growth to moderate across retail firms given weak demand after the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST). Among retail firms, they expect Shoppers Stop to post a two per cent fall ...