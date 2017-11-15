DocsApp ties up with PhonePe enabling faster payment via UPI

Chat based healthcare platform, on Wednesday announced its association with payments platform, PhonePe, enabling the (UPI) as a payment option.

The most valuable outcome of this partnership is that users can make faster payments which will enable them to have quick consultations.

"Our users are gravitating towards hassle-free methods and therefore, it is important for us to ensure that they have an option to choose a payment method that is most convenient for them. We are delighted to partner with to provide our users with a much easier and seamless consultation experience," said CEO, DocsApp, Satish Kannan.

"Our partnership will give patients the choice to pay via UPI, credit and debit cards on the platform using As a payments container, we strive to offer greater choice of transaction use-cases to our customers through such partnerships," said Head of Business Development, PhonePe, Pradeep Dodle.

Using the option, the time taken to make a payment for the consultation will be considerably reduced.

Currently, enables easy payment through net banking, credit and debit cards or mobile wallet apps like Paytm.

has also facilitated direct payment from the mobile balance, a mode of payment used largely by the rural populace.

Moreover, as an introductory offer, users paying through on will receive up to 25 percent cash back on the first two transactions during the offer period.