Domestic air traffic up by 16 per cent in September: DGCA

India's registered a growth of 16.43 per cent in September when airlines flew 9.5 million passengers as compared to 8.2 million during the corresponding period last year.



Market leader ferried the maximum number of passengers at 3.6 million, 38.3 per cent of the entire domestic aviation market, according to the monthly traffic data released by the (DGCA) today.



It was followed by with 1.4 million passengers and with 1.3 million.reported the highest passenger load factor (PLF) or seat utilisation for the month of September at 94.2 per cent, followed by GoAir at 88.5 per cent and at 85.2 per cent."This is the 31st month-in-a-row that has flown with load factors in excess of 90 per cent," the airline said in a statement.However, as compared to the previous months, the passenger load factor in September has shown a declining trend due to the end of tourist season, says the report.In terms of on-time performance, is at the top with 89.8 per cent of its flights arriving and departing as per schedule.Atotal 1,03,266 passengers were affected due to delays and 17,520 travellers had their flights cancelled, according to 2,052 passengers were also denied boarding.Airlines altogether paid Rs 26.2 million to these passengers as compensation.