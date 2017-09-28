Domestic revival to aid Dabur's volume growth

The Dabur stock, which was up two per cent on Thursday, could see some uptick as factors such as domestic market recovery, its tie-up with Amazon and plans to improve its share in key categories are expected to rub off on revenues and market share. The near-term trigger would come from volume pick-up in the domestic market. Given de-stocking by traders ahead of implementation of the goods and services tax, Dabur’s June quarter volumes fell 4.4 per cent, while margins declined 142 basis points to 16.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). Margin pressures could continue in the ...