Don't be greedy, improve ease of doing biz: Anil Agarwal to govt

The government needs to improve business climate further, encourage self certification and trust entrepreneurs for promoting new businesses, NRI billionaire said today.



Agarwal said that there is need to set standards and follow environment norms at sustainable and highest level.



"One simple thing, which is very important is trusting entrepreneurs and self certifications. All over the world, which we have seen is, things don't have to go to the government," he said during a panel discussion at the Economist Summit here.Agarwal, who is the chairman of and giant Vedanta Resources, said except environment clearances, there should not be any need for Indian to secure approvals for business.Noting that the government has started auctioning process of iron ores, he said he is looking for two things from the government."One is, not need to be greedy and not to look at how much money other side is making. And other is, improve ease of doing business, encourage self certification, trust entrepreneurs and trust the people," he said.