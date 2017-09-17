Don't download multiple apps, Flochat is enough

“It is the best for privacy; no one can spam- message me. Also, all my favourite apps are in the chat now and wishlist is the best,” reviews a user on Playstore. The user is talking about Flochat, a free hybrid messaging platform of Mumbai-based start-up Yagerbomb Media. Launched in 2016, Flochat integrates multiple platforms under one framework, enabling users to book taxis, movie tickets or order food while they continue to chat in the same window. Thereby avoiding the need to install multiple applications. It claims to be the only messaging platform to offer ...