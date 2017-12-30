Don't pull customers who cannot spell 'Birkenstock': German court to Amazon

Did you mean

A has ordered not to lure internet shoppers to its when they mistakenly search for "Brikenstock", "Birkenstok", "Bierkenstock" and other variations in

The ruling is a victory for the German sandal maker, whose relationship with has grown increasingly antagonistic. It convinced a district court in that booked variations of "Birkenstock" as keywords through AdWords.

Any of those variations would produce search results for shoes sold on com, the court said in a ruling dated December 20. sought the injunction because it feared unsuspecting shoppers might buy low-quality counterfeits through that would erode its reputation.

Earlier this month, said that it would end the sale of its products over in after "failed to proactively prevent" the sale of counterfeit goods. A year ago, ended its relationship with in the United States.

The injunction was first reported by the German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday.

"For us, is complicit," Birkenstock's chief Oliver Reichert told Der Spiegel.

A spokesman for declined to comment on the court proceedings but said: " prohibits the sale of fraudulent products."

"We work diligently with vendors, sellers and rights owners to detect and prevent fraudulent products reaching our marketplace," he added.

A spokesman for the court declined to comment.