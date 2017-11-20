JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Digital ad spend may touch Rs 13k cr mark by Dec 2018: Assocham-KPMG survey
Business Standard

Donear group promoters acquire OCM Woolen Mills

This is the 2nd major acquisition by Donear Group after it acquired Grasim Bhiwani Textiles from Aditya Birla Group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Donear Industries

Textile player Donear Industries today said the promoters of the group have acquired OCM Woolen Mills.

The acquisition, whose size was not disclosed, would make the Donear Group the largest branded menswear fabric manufacturer, the company said in a statement.


This is the second major acquisition by Donear Group after it acquired Grasim Bhiwani Textiles from Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries in July this year.

The latest deal will enable the group to provide its product range to consumers for all weather conditions and all occasions.

"No other manufacturer in India has been able to match the quality of OCM blazer and jacket of tweed fabric till date. We have charted out ambitious and aggressive plans to promote the OCM brand," Donear Group Promoter Rajendra Agarwal said.

The deal will help the distributors of OCM, who generally witness lower sales during non-winter seasons, to sell an additional range of products.

First Published: Mon, November 20 2017. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements