DoT to hear Airtel, Idea, Vodafone pleas against Trai's Rs 3,050-cr penalty

The (DoT) would soon hear the pleas filed by leading service providers Bharti Airtel, Cellular and India against the Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai's) recommendation of October last year that a Rs 3,050-crore cumulative penalty be imposed on them for allegedly denying sufficient points of interconnection (PoIs) to Infocomm, according to a report in Livemint.

The department had asked the operators to make their presentation by December 6. However, Bharti and Cellular have raised a request to defer the meeting and has not yet responded, according ot a senior official quoted in the Livemint report.

In a complaint to Trai last year, had alleged that a large number of calls on its network were failing as incumbent operators were not providing sufficient points of interconnection.

Based on this complaint, had in October last year recommended to the government that a penalty of Rs 1,050 crore each be imposed on and Vodafone, and Rs 950 crore on

In February, the Commission -- the highest decision-making body at -- sought clarifications from the regulator about the basis for calculating the penalty and provisions of the law under which the penalty had been recommended.

In response, had in May this year defended its stand and stated that the licence agreement mandated that the licensee has to be responsible for maintaining quality of service as mandated by the licenser or Trai, and any violation is liable to be treated as breach of terms and conditions of the licence.

also mentioned that while non-compliance of terms and conditions of the licence warranted the revocation of the licence, recommended a penalty as a revocation of licence would cause inconvenience to consumers.