Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Telecom

Gujarat HC's Essar Steel verdict on Monday

Biocon cancer drug now only a step away from getting USFDA approval
Business Standard

DoT to seek details from Jio on data breach

The website magicapk, where details were leaked, has been suspended now

Kiran Rathee  |  New Delhi 

reliance, jio, reliance jio

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will seek details from Reliance Jio regarding the data breach of its customer details.

Police arrested a person in connection with the breach after Jio filed a complaint alleging “unlawful access to its systems” a few days ago. On Sunday, a website claimed that Jio customer base was leaked online with details such as name, phone number as well as Aadhaar numbers of its users getting compromised. “They (Reliance Jio) have not informed us. We will be seeking details,” Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said while replying to a query regarding the data breach. The Secretary added that the department will be seeking details on on the entire issue from the company.

The website magicapk, where details were leaked, has been suspended now. However, Jio had termed the claims of the website as “unverified and unsubstantiated”. The company has assured that data of the subscribers was safe and maintained with highest security.

“We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken,” the company had said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements