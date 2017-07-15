DoT to seek details from Jio on data breach

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will seek details from regarding the data breach of its customer details.

Police arrested a person in connection with the breach after Jio filed a complaint alleging “unlawful access to its systems” a few days ago. On Sunday, a website claimed that Jio customer base was leaked online with details such as name, phone number as well as numbers of its users getting compromised. “They (Reliance Jio) have not informed us. We will be seeking details,” Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said while replying to a query regarding the data breach. The Secretary added that the department will be seeking details on on the entire issue from the company.

The website magicapk, where details were leaked, has been suspended now. However, Jio had termed the claims of the website as “unverified and unsubstantiated”. The company has assured that data of the subscribers was safe and maintained with highest security.

“We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken,” the company had said.