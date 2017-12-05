Down payment of Re 1, savings of Rs 1 lakh: Tata Motors' year-end offer

To push sales during the year-end period, automobile major on Monday said that it has launched a 'Mega Offer Max Celebration' sales offer.

According to the company, the offer provides an opportunity to customers "to drive home a Tata car at a down payment of Rs 1 and enjoy savings of up to 1 lakh, depending on the model and variant".

" has tied up with leading financiers and banks to offer up to 100 per cent funding through attractive finance schemes on the passenger vehicles," the company said in a statement.

"This will be a great opportunity for customers to exchange their cars and enjoy the benefit of huge savings."