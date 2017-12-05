Down payment of Re 1, savings of Rs 1 lakh: Tata Motors' year-end offer

-
To push sales during the year-end period, automobile major Tata Motors on Monday said that it has launched a 'Mega Offer Max Celebration' sales offer.
According to the company, the offer provides an opportunity to customers "to drive home a Tata car at a down payment of Rs 1 and enjoy savings of up to 1 lakh, depending on the model and variant".
"Tata Motors has tied up with leading financiers and banks to offer up to 100 per cent funding through attractive finance schemes on the passenger vehicles," the company said in a statement.
"This will be a great opportunity for customers to exchange their cars and enjoy the benefit of huge savings."
