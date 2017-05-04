DP World to invest $1 billion in Indian logistics sector

-
ALSO READLogistics shares extends gain; Gati, Snowman up over 3% Road Min, NHAI to set up warehousing zones to reduce logistics cost Domestic, global logistics companies look to India for increased investment Centre to develop logistics parks in 35 clusters IFC plans to invest $10 million in Zinka Logistics
-
"We have already invested $1 billion and will soon invest another $1 billion," Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chief executive officer, DP World, said at the India Integrated Transport and Logistics Summit 2017.
Earlier this year, DP World had hinted at investment opportunities of over $1 billion in Indian ports and logistics. The Dubai-headquartered company now supports over 30% of India's container trade.
Gadkari said 20 agreements were in advanced stages of finalisation among government agencies like the National Highways Authority of India, CONCOR, Major Port Trusts, Land Ports Authority of India, Central Railside Warehousing Company and state governments.
The Centre plans to build 35 multi-modal logistics parks in the country to cater to 50% of freight movement. The parks will lead to a 10% reduction in transportation costs and a 12% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU