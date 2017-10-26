Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to open facilities in Dubai, Oman

Chennai-based Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital is looking to expand its overseas presence in the by opening in and The hospital chain's foray into the is part of its plan, wherein it intends to double its network in and abroad from 75 to 150 by 2021. The chain has 61 across and 14 in the African countries.

“Of the 70-odd that we plan to add, 10 would be set up abroad, particularly in the West Asian locations. We are aiming to set up facilities in and In India, we are looking at a pan- presence by 2021”, said Adil Agarwal, chief executive officer of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital. The footprint is estimated to cost Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital around Rs 400 crore.

The is backed by private equity (PE) investments. Last year, had infused Rs 270 crore. In July 2017, the raised Rs 160 crore from Edelweiss' Special Opportunities Fund 4. Total investments by the chain has so far touched about Rs 500 crore.

Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital launched its first centre in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, which is its second unit in Odisha, after Cuttack. It has 16 branches in Chennai and a visible footprint in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Andaman, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan.