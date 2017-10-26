JUST IN
Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to open facilities in Dubai, Oman

Hospital chain wants to double its network in India and abroad to 150 by 2021

BS Reporter 

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital
Chennai-based hospital chain Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital is looking to expand its overseas presence in the West Asia by opening hospitals in Dubai and Oman. The hospital chain's foray into the Gulf countries is part of its expansion plan, wherein it intends to double its network in India and abroad from 75 to 150 by 2021. The chain has 61 hospitals across India and 14 in the African countries. 

“Of the 70-odd hospitals that we plan to add, 10 would be set up abroad, particularly in the West Asian locations. We are aiming to set up facilities in Dubai and Oman. In India, we are looking at a pan-India presence by 2021”, said Adil Agarwal, chief executive officer of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital. The footprint expansion is estimated to cost Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital around Rs 400 crore.

The hospital chain is backed by private equity (PE) investments. Last year, ADV Capital had infused Rs 270 crore. In July 2017, the hospital chain raised Rs 160 crore from Edelweiss' Special Opportunities Fund 4. Total investments by the chain has so far touched about Rs 500 crore.

Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital launched its first centre in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, which is its second unit in Odisha, after Cuttack. It has 16 branches in Chennai and a visible footprint in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Andaman, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan.
First Published: Thu, October 26 2017. 02:56 IST

