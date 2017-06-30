Company
Dr Lal PathLabs: Street worried over rising pressures

Growth rate and margin could see downward trend in near term

Ram Prasad Sahu 

The stock of Dr Lal PathLabs fell 6.4 per cent after brokerages cut their margins and earnings estimates for the company due to rising pressure on pricing and volumes. Morgan Stanley, which has cut its target price to Rs 700 from Rs 888, said the company would face substantial pressure, given competitive intensity. Some pressure was visible in the company’s March quarter performance, when its operating profit margin declined 298 basis points year-on-year to 23.6 per cent.   The pressure mounted on account of competition in the business-to-business (B2B) segment, ...

The stock of Dr Lal Pathlabs fell 6.4 per cent after brokerages cut their margins and earnings estimates sharply for the company due to rising pressures on pricing and volumes. Morgan Stanley, which has cut its target price to Rs 700 from Rs 888, believes that the company will face substantial pressure on both pricing and volumes given competitive intensity. Some of the pressures were visible in the March quarter performance, which saw the company's operating profit margins decline 298 basis points year-on-year to 23.6 per cent.Competition in the business-to-business (B2B) segment, promotional and employee expenses as well as costs associated with setting up new labs, added to the pressure. The B2B segment, which includes revenues from nursing homes and hospitals among others, accounts for 40 per cent of the company's revenues. Going ahead, analysts at Nomura believe that the company's operating profit margins could be under pressure and could contract 100 to 200 basis points given ... The stock of Dr Lal PathLabs fell 6.4 per cent after brokerages cut their margins and earnings estimates for the company due to rising pressure on pricing and volumes. Morgan Stanley, which has cut its target price to Rs 700 from Rs 888, said the company would face substantial pressure, given competitive intensity. Some pressure was visible in the company’s March quarter performance, when its operating profit margin declined 298 basis points year-on-year to 23.6 per cent.   The pressure mounted on account of competition in the business-to-business (B2B) segment, ... image
