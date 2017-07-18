Dr Reddy's announces commercialisation of Vozet tablets in India

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday announced the commercialisation of in India, used for the treatment of allergic and chronic

The contain Levocetirizine 5 mg, and are available in a strip size of 10, the Hyderabad-headquartered company said in a statement.

The anti-histamine market in India had sales of Rs 1,038 crore MAT (Moving Annual Total) for the most recent 12 months ended March 2017, according to information technology company for the healthcare industry

Dr Reddy's will further strengthen its anti-allergy portfolio with the addition of Vozet, said the statement.