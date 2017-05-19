Dr Reddy's biosimilars capacity gets boost with GE Healthcare's FlexFactory

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) will install India's first single-use manufacturing platform to expand the capacity at its facility in Hyderabad.

GE Healthcare's bio-manufacturing platform, FlexFactory, will help the Hyderabad-based drug major increase its capacity to meet both the expected growth of its currently marketed biosimilars and support the launch of new biosimilar products in the next few years.

With this, the pharma company will boost its manufacturing capacity as the overall project set-up timeline for is typically 9 to 12 months. It will continue to grow patient access globally for biotech-based therapies.

The new enables DRL's transition from stainless steel to single-use technologies that bring enhanced flexibility and efficiency into their manufacturing set-up.

Single-use technologies facilitate multi-product manufacturing and improve productivity by increasing the number of lots manufactured.

"We believe platform will enable us to rapidly ramp-up capacity and serve more patients in both emerging markets and highly regulated markets," DRL's Biologics Head Cartikeya Reddy said.