Dr Reddy's enters $ 71 mn market with launch of anti-allergy drug in US

Sold over the counter, Levocetrizine Dihydrochloride is generic equivalent of Xyzal Allergy tablets

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Representational image
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited announced on Friday that it has launched Levocetrizine Dihydrochloride tablets, an over-the counter (OTC) generic equivalent of Xyzal allergy tablets in the US market, following apprical by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The drug is an antihistamine that offers 24-hour relief from symptoms of allergy, such as watery eyes, runny nose, itching eyes and nose, and sneezing.

"This first-to-market launch for the store brand is the testament to the deep capabilities of our store brand OTC business," said Milan Kalawadia, vice-president and head, US OTC and Specialty Rx business at Dr Reddy's Laboratories. "We look forward to collaborating with our customers to bring high-quality, affordable store brand alternatives to the market."

The Xyzal Allergy brand had US sales of approximately $71 million for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2018, according to the company.

Xyzal is a registered trademark of UCB group of companies.
First Published: Fri, March 16 2018. 13:32 IST

