Dr Reddy's enters $ 71 mn market with launch of anti-allergy drug in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited announced on Friday that it has launched tablets, an over-the counter (OTC) generic equivalent of Xyzal allergy tablets in the US market, following apprical by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The drug is an that offers 24-hour relief from symptoms of allergy, such as watery eyes, runny nose, itching eyes and nose, and sneezing.

"This first-to-market launch for the store brand is the testament to the deep capabilities of our store brand business," said Milan Kalawadia, vice-president and head, US and Specialty Rx business at Dr Reddy's Laboratories. "We look forward to collaborating with our customers to bring high-quality, affordable store brand alternatives to the market."

The Xyzal Allergy brand had US sales of approximately $71 million for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2018, according to the company.

Xyzal is a registered trademark of UCB group of