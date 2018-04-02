JUST IN
Dr Reddy's files new drug application for migraine spray with USFDA

Upon approval, the product will be commercialised by Promius Pharma

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited and its subsidiary, Promius Pharma, LLC, on Monday announced the filing of new drug application (NDA) for its migraine candidate DFN-02 with the US Food and Drug Administration(US FDA).

DFN-02 is a novel intranasal spray formulation currently patented in 11 countries, composed of sumatriptan and permeation-enhancing technology known as Infravail of Aegis Therapeutics, LLC.

"The filing of DFN-02 represents our continuing commitment to bring innovative solutions in migraine treatment," said Anil Nmboodripad, senior vice president, proprietary products and president, Promius Pharma.

Upon approval, the product will be commercialised by Promius Pharma.
First Published: Mon, April 02 2018. 16:38 IST

