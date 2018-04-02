Dr Reddy's files new drug application for migraine spray with USFDA

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited and its subsidiary, Promius Pharma, LLC, on Monday announced the filing of new drug application (NDA) for its migraine candidate DFN-02 with the US Food and Drug Administration(US FDA).

DFN-02 is a novel intranasal spray formulation currently patented in 11 countries, composed of sumatriptan and permeation-enhancing technology known as Infravail of Therapeutics, LLC.

"The filing of DFN-02 represents our continuing commitment to bring innovative solutions in migraine treatment," said Anil Nmboodripad, senior vice president, proprietary products and president,

Upon approval, the product will be commercialised by