Dr Reddy's gets 5 observations from US FDA for API unit at Hyderabad

The (USFDA) has issued Form 483 with five observations to an (API) plant of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited.



In a (BSE) filing on Friday, the company said plant-3 at Bollaram on the city outskirts has recieved these observations upon completion of an inspection.



"These observations are related to procedures and facility maintenance. We will address them comprehensively within the stipulated time," Dr Reddy's said in its BSE filing.