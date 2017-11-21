Dr Reddy's gets USFDA EIR for Vizag plant; inspection not concluded yet

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received an (EIR) from the US health regulator for its formulation manufacturing facility at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam.



It, however, said the US Food and Drug Administration has not closed the inspection and the manufacturing site's status remains unchanged.



"We have received the (EIR) from the for the above-mentioned facility. In the cover letter to the EIR, the has explained that inspection has not closed, and the site's status remains unchanged," Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.It further said: "The has released the in order to be transparent about its regulatory process. We are planning to request a re-inspection in 2018 after further discussion on scheduling with the "In March this year, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had received observations from the US regulator for itsThe company, however, did not specify the observations.The stock was trading at Rs 2,328.55 on the BSE, up 2.25 per cent from its previous close.