Dr Reddy's launches 2 drugs in US for reducing cholesterol

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched generic Ezetimibe and Simvastatin tablets, used for reducing cholesterol, in the US market.
The company has launched Ezetimibe and Simvastatin tablets in the strengths of 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg and 10 mg/80 mg in the US market, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a BSE filing.
The product is a generic version of MSD International GmbH's Vytorin tablets, it added.
"Dr Reddy's is among the first companies to launch the generic product in the US," the company said.
According to IMS Health, Vytorin brand had the US sales of approximately $678 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ended February 2017, it added.
Shares of the company were trading 0.44 per cent down at Rs 2,599.50 on BSE.
