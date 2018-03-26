Dr Reddy's launches anti-nausea injection for cancer patients in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited announced on Monday that it has launched Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection, 0.25 mg/ml, a therapeutic equivalent of approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The drug is used to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting sensation. The Aloxi brand and generic had US sales of approximately $446 million for twelve months ending in January 2018, according to IMS Dr Reddy's injection is available in a single-dose vial packed in a carton containing one vial, according to the company. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 2,060, down 0.67 per cent, at around 11:30 a.m. on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.