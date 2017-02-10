Dr Reddy's launches generic drugs in France, to expand operations in Europe

Company
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has announced the expansion of its commercial operations in Europe with the introduction of its portfolio of generics in France.

According to a recently issued statement, the products will be made available in the hospital market in March this year in the area of oncology and anti-infectives, including antimycotics.

The company recently launched select products of its hospital portfolio in Italy and Spain, and is looking to further strengthen its presence in those two countries with the launch of anti-HIV products this year.

Abhijit Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said, "It is our constant endeavour to enhance the reach of our affordable and difficult-to-produce drugs. Our business expansion in Europe is a testimony to Dr Reddy's commitment to ensure access to affordable medicine for patients across the globe."

With a diversified portfolio of injectables and complex generics, Dr Reddy's currently has two Research and Development centres, one manufacturing, and a packaging and storage facility in Europe.

