Dr Reddy's names ex-Teva official Erez Israeli as COO, global generics head

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited announced a change in the senior leadership team on Thursday, appointed former president and CEO of Enzymotec, as the chief operating officer and global head of generics and PSAI (pharmaceutical services and active ingredients).

He will replace Abhijit Mukherjee, who is retiring on March 31, 2018 after a 15-year stint in Dr Reddy's.

In a career spanning 25 years, Israeli has held leadership positions that have contributed significantly to the performance of he worked for, Dr Reddy's said. Prior to Enzymotec, he completed 23 years with Limited, where he held several positions of responsibility including vice president, marketing and sales for North America, vice president Asia Operations, President Teva API, group executive vice president, head of global quality, and president and CEO growth markets.

Israeli will join the company on April 2.

He will report to Dr Reddy's co-chairman and CEO,

"I would like to thank Abhijit for his valuable contribution to our company's growth journey over the past fifteen years. I extend a warm welcome to Erez is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of achievements. His knowledge and experience from leading pharmaceutical businesses of scale will be valuable for our future growth," Prasad said.