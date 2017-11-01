Dr Reddy's prospects hinge on FDA clearances

There is a bit of action and some good news for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, even as its US sales continued to be under pressure. The drug major’s non-US business fared well in the September quarter (Q2). Its profitability, too, improved and helped the company meet expectations on the profit front. The company’s North American sales, which contribute 40 per cent to its top line, declined 11 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and four per cent sequentially. The higher price erosion and channel consolidation continue to take a toll. However, the impact was partly offset by ...