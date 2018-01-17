Dr Reddy's recalls single lot of breast cancer drug Docetaxel from US

Pharmaceuticals Dr Reddy's Laboratories has recalled a single lot of injection vials, used for treatment of breast cancer, USFDA has said. As per the US health regulator's enforcement for the week of January 17, a single lot of 1,051 vials of injection USP, 20 mg/mL was distributed in the US, and The company has recalled the on account of defective container, the said. "Product complaints received of defect in the seal of the injection vials that the aluminium seal and/or stopper is removed when the cap is flipped off," it said. The vials were manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories at its Visakhapatnam facility, the Food and Administration has said. The voluntary ongoing recall is a class II recall, the regulator said. As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation, "in which use of, or exposure to, a may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote". Shares of the company were trading 1.23 per cent higher at Rs 2,492.05.