Dr Reddy's sees no impact from pricing regulator notice

NPPA has issued a show-cause notice to dozens of Indian and foreign drugmakers

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, said it expects no impact from a recent government notice that said the company is selling a high blood pressure drug that lacks the pricing regulator's approval.

India's drug pricing regulator, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), issued a show-cause notice to dozens of Indian and foreign drugmakers, who according to them, were selling medicines without NPPA approval on pricing. Calling it a violation of the country's drugs law, the agency has sought an explanation from these companies by June 15.

Dr Reddy's Telsartan Trio Active, which is used to treat high blood pressure and diabetic kidney disease, was included in the list.

"Dr Reddy's is in compliance with the NPPA's norms," a company spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement on Friday.

"There is a discrepancy in data compilation by NPPA and we will communicate it to them appropriately," she added. The company did not immediately respond to a request for further clarifications.

