Dr Reddy's settles blister package case with US govt for $5 mn

Indian drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited has reached a settlement with the agencies for $ 5 million in a six-year-old case regarding the complaints of a potential harm from the package of to children.



In June last year, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) had requested the to impose a civil penalty on Dr Reddy's for alleged violations of provisions related to the in at least five prescription



While disagreeing with these accusations, the company on Tuesday said that it has chosen to settle the matter in order to avoid any unnecessary costs and the distractions of prolonged litigation.In a joint filing by the parties, Dr Reddy's and the agreed to the settlement of the action without any adjudication of any issue of fact or law.In an investigation conducted between 2008 and 2012, US CPSC held that the company sold prescription having unit dose packaging that failed to comply with its special regulations and also failed to issue general certificates of conformance.Subsequently, in June 2016 the commission voted 4-1 against Dr Reddy's for not reporting the risks under the provisions of Consumer Product Safety act and (PPPA)."Dr Reddy's has taken this investigation seriously, cooperating with the over the past six years. The safety of patients and consumers is paramount importance to Dr Reddy's and the company firmly disagrees with the US government's allegations," the company said while adding that it was not aware of any reports of any of its products have caused children harm as a result of packaging.