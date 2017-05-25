Dr Reddy's SEZ unit completes USFDA inspection for second time

-
ALSO READDr Reddy's gains as USFDA completes inspection of Srikakulam SEZ unit Dr Reddy's gets USFDA nod to launch new ovarian cancer drug in US USFDA completes inspection of Dr Reddy's Srikakulam SEZ unit Dr Reddy's, Divi's Labs hit over two-year lows Dr Reddy's hits 52-week low on USFDA observations at Duvvada unit
-
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories informed the stock exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed the audit of its formulations at unit II in Srikakulum's special economic zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
According to the compnay, the USFDA has made no observations after the inspection.
In April, the US drug regulator had inspected Dr Reddy's active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturing unit at the same SEZ plant in Srikakulam with no observations. After the inspection of yet another API facility at Srikakulam in the month of April, the USFDA had issued Form 483 after making two observations.
The USFDA issues Form 483 to a pharma company when it finds the firm guilty of violating the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act. The company should respond to the Form 483 with a corrective action plan and then implement it on an immediate basis.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU