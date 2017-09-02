Dr Reddy's shines on favourable patent verdict

Drug major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) got a breather on Friday as the US District Court of Delaware gave a favourable verdict in the Suboxone patent litigation, a drug used to treat narcotic addiction. Analysts feel the company would be able to launch the drug in FY19, as the innovator firm may pursue the case in a higher court. The launch can add Rs 15-30 annually to DRL’s earnings per share (EPS), depending on the pricing strategy by existing players at the time of the launch. The earnings gain is substantial, looking at the drug firm’s EPS of Rs 78 in FY17. ...
