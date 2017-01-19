Company
Business Standard

DRT directs recovery of Rs 6,203 cr from Mallya over unpaid loans for KFA

DRT directs banks to levy an interest of 11.5 percent over unpaid dues

Apurva Venkat  |  Bengaluru 

Vijay Mallya declared proclaimed offender

The Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru directed a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India to initiate the process of recovery of over Rs 6203 crore from Vijay Mallya, over unpaid loans taken to run the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
 
The Debt Recovery Tribunal Presiding Officer K Sreenivasan directed the banks to initiate the recovery process and levy an interest of 11.5 per cent over the unpaid dues from Mallya, bringing an end to a three year legal battle for the banks.
 
SBI led the consortium of 17 banks to recover the money owed to Mallya to run the airline.

 
Mallya is under self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom, when he fled India under pressure from investigation agencies and courts to recover the money. 

