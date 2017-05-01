Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATR aircrafts to Air India subsidiary

-
Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
The long-term lease agreements were signed with Alliance Air and the aircraft will be delivered this year, DAE said in a statement.
Last month, DAE announced it was acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth largest aircraft lessor.
