Business Standard

Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATR aircrafts to Air India subsidiary

Last month, DAE announced it was acquiring Dublin-based AWAS

Reuters  |  Dubai 

Air India

Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.

The long-term lease agreements were signed with Alliance Air and the aircraft will be delivered this year, DAE said in a statement.

Last month, DAE announced it was acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth largest aircraft lessor.

