Ducati launches Scrambler Mach 2.0 at Rs 8.52 lakh

Italian superbike maker Ducati today launched Scrambler Mach 2.0 in priced at Rs 8.52 lakh (ex-showroom).



The bike a paint scheme created by renowned Californian designer Roland Sands with colours that evoke the typical West Coast style of the 1970s.



"The Scrambler Mach 2.0 is a very special motorcycle that is a result of our collaboration with Roland and will provide a unique flavour to Scrambler buyers," Ducati Managing Director Sergi Canovas Garriga said in a statement.The bike is available for sale across the company's dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kochi.