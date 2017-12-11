Ducati launches Scrambler Mach 2.0 at Rs 8.52 lakh

JUST IN
The bike is available for sale across the company's dealerships

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Italian superbike maker Ducati today launched Scrambler Mach 2.0 in India priced at Rs 8.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike features a paint scheme created by renowned Californian designer Roland Sands with colours that evoke the typical West Coast style of the 1970s.


"The Scrambler Mach 2.0 is a very special motorcycle that is a result of our collaboration with Roland and will provide a unique flavour to Scrambler buyers," Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas Garriga said in a statement.

The bike is available for sale across the company's dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Kochi.

First Published: Mon, December 11 2017. 21:23 IST

