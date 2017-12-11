Ducati launches Scrambler Mach 2.0 at Rs 8.52 lakh

-
ALSO READDucati launches Scrambler Cafe Racer in India at Rs 9.32 lakh Ducati's superbikes Monster 797 and Superstrada 950 zoom into India Superbike maker Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled at Rs 9.32 lakh Office leasing in Q3 up by 2% in Delhi, Mumbai, four other cities: CBRE Jaipur most expensive 3-day trip, Pune cheapest: TripIndex Cities survey
-
Italian superbike maker Ducati today launched Scrambler Mach 2.0 in India priced at Rs 8.52 lakh (ex-showroom).
The bike features a paint scheme created by renowned Californian designer Roland Sands with colours that evoke the typical West Coast style of the 1970s.
"The Scrambler Mach 2.0 is a very special motorcycle that is a result of our collaboration with Roland and will provide a unique flavour to Scrambler buyers," Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas Garriga said in a statement.
The bike is available for sale across the company's dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Kochi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU