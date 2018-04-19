Dump long meetings, keep calls short: Tesla chief Elon Musk tells staff

As aims to boost the production of its Model 3 sedan, has told his staff to cut short unproductive phone calls and meetings.

According to a report on Thursday, Musk wrote an email to his staff that also suggested a crackdown on expenditure.

Musk advised the staff to "cancel large meetings or if you have to have them, keep them 'very short', walk out of a meeting or end a phone call if it is failing to serve a useful purpose, avoid acronyms or nonsense words."

The report quoted Musk as also saying: "We don't want people to have to memorise a glossary just to function at Sidestep the 'chain of command' to get the job done. Managers insisting on hierarchies will 'soon find themselves working elsewhere' and ignore the rules if following them is obviously ridiculous."

"I have asked the to comb through every expense worldwide, no matter how small," the email continued.

"All contracting companies should consider the coming week to be a final opportunity to demonstrate excellence. Any that fail to meet the standard of excellence will have their contracts ended on Monday," Musk wrote.

The development came a day after Musk said that the company would now build round the clock until the end of June to produce 6,000 cars per week.

temporarily suspended its Model 3 assembly line as the firm struggled to deliver on targets.

The company said the move was a planned production pause of up to five days. It is the second time since February that has halted its production line for the Model 3 at its Fremont, plant.