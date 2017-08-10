Dunnhumby woos retailers with R&D centre

London-based plans to open its second research and development (R&D) centre in India to provide customer-centric services and data-driven solutions to its global clients.



The company, which has one centre in Gurugram, offers services to firms such as Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Diageo, GloxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg’s, and Unilever.



The company is yet to take a call on the location of the new centre, its new Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Bacuvier, who was earlier vice-president of advertising solutions at Google, said.has fewer than 400 people, mainly data scientist and engineers, at its in Gurugram. In the past few years, hiring at the firm grew about 20 per cent a year. Bacuvier said: “We hope to continue doing so.”The company does not have clients in India as of now but is eyeing big retail groups and consumer goods It already serves Hindustan Unilever, Procter and Gamble at the global level. “It can be any international company with operations in India. It can be any native Indian company,” he said.