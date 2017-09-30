JUST IN
Dussehra 2017: From Coolpad to HDFC Bank, how brands toast Vijayadashami

Here are some creatives that include visuals and small videos shared by brands on the occasion of Dussehra

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Dusshera, durga puja, navratri
People visit a community puja pandal in Kolkata

In India, temples and festivals make businesses prosper and generally keep the Indian economy vibrant by prising open the purse strings of a population prone to saving. Popular brands do their bit to stimulate buying behaviour on the part of the consumers, tempting them with some cleverly crafted ad campaigns in print, electronic, and now, predominantly, social media.

Here are some creatives that include visuals and small videos shared by some of India's top brands on the occasion of Dussehra:

Samsung India

Celebrating the victory of good over evil. Samsung India wishes you a very Happy Dussehra!

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

May all your troubles fade away on this auspicious day


HDFC Bank

This Dussehra, may all the evils vanish by virtue of the goodness around you to bring joy and happiness to you and your family.


Morphy Richards

Morphy Richards wishes you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous Dussehra. May your life be lit with joy, love and fulfilment.


Club Mahindra

In this day and age, stress is our biggest enemy. May you always triumph over obstacles and cherish what you value most – time spent with your family.


CoolPad

Dussehra signifies the victory of good over evil. May God bless you with all success on the auspicious occasion. Coolpad wishes Happy Dussehra to you and your family!


Karvy Stock Community

Seize your financial goals gloriously with Karvy's Rambaan. Happy Dussehra.


IDFC Bank
 
May good win over the evil! IDFC Bank wishes you a very Happy Dussehra


Centro Shoes

On the auspicious festival of Dussehra, let us celebrate the victory of good over evil

Dussehra or Vijayadashami

Dussehra or Vijayadashami marks the end of the nine-day-long festive journey of Navratras. While the northern and southern parts of the country commemorate it as the day of Ram's victory over Ravana, the eastern part remembers the slaying by Durga of Mahisasura, the buffalo demon. Though each state adds its own flavour to Dussehra, its symbolism remains the same -- the triumph of good over evil.

This year, the day is being celebrated on September 30. Enormous effigies of Ravana, who had abducted Sita, are burnt along with that of his brothers Meghanada and Kumbakaran in the north and south as part of Dussehra celebrations. Ramlila performances, which involve people enacting the life and glory of Ram through short plays, also form an essential part of the revelry.
First Published: Sat, September 30 2017. 15:31 IST

