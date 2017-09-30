Dussehra 2017: From Coolpad to HDFC Bank, how brands toast Vijayadashami

In India, temples and festivals make businesses prosper and generally keep the Indian economy vibrant by prising open the purse strings of a population prone to saving. Popular brands do their bit to stimulate buying behaviour on the part of the consumers, tempting them with some cleverly crafted ad campaigns in print, electronic, and now, predominantly, social media.
Here are some creatives that include visuals and small videos shared by some of India's top brands on the occasion of Dussehra:
Samsung India
Celebrating the victory of good over evil. Samsung India wishes you a very Happy Dussehra!
Bajaj Electricals Ltd
May all your troubles fade away on this auspicious day
HDFC Bank
This Dussehra, may all the evils vanish by virtue of the goodness around you to bring joy and happiness to you and your family.
Morphy Richards
Morphy Richards wishes you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous Dussehra.
May your life be lit with joy, love and fulfilment.
Club Mahindra
In this day and age, stress is our biggest enemy. May you always triumph over obstacles and cherish what you value most – time spent with your family.
CoolPad
Dussehra
signifies the victory of good over evil. May God bless you with all success on the auspicious occasion. Coolpad
wishes Happy Dussehra
to you and your family!
Karvy Stock Community
Seize your financial goals gloriously with Karvy's Rambaan. Happy Dussehra.
IDFC Bank
May good win over the evil! IDFC Bank wishes you a very Happy Dussehra
Centro Shoes
On the auspicious festival
of Dussehra, let us celebrate the victory of good over evil
Dussehra or Vijayadashami
Dussehra
or Vijayadashami
marks the end of the nine-day-long festive journey of Navratras. While the northern and southern parts of the country commemorate it as the day of Ram's victory over Ravana, the eastern part remembers the slaying by Durga of Mahisasura, the buffalo demon. Though each state adds its own flavour to Dussehra, its symbolism remains the same -- the triumph of good over evil.
This year, the day is being celebrated on September 30. Enormous effigies of Ravana, who had abducted Sita, are burnt along with that of his brothers Meghanada and Kumbakaran in the north and south as part of Dussehra
celebrations. Ramlila performances, which involve people enacting the life and glory of Ram through short plays, also form an essential part of the revelry.
