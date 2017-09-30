Dussehra 2017: From Coolpad to HDFC Bank, how brands toast Vijayadashami

In India, temples and festivals make businesses prosper and generally keep the Indian economy vibrant by prising open the purse strings of a population prone to saving. Popular brands do their bit to stimulate buying behaviour on the part of the consumers, tempting them with some cleverly crafted ad campaigns in print, electronic, and now, predominantly, social media.

Here are some creatives that include visuals and small videos shared by some of India's top brands on the occasion of Dussehra:

Samsung India



Celebrating the victory of good over evil. Samsung India wishes you a very Happy Dussehra!



Bajaj Electricals Ltd

May all your troubles fade away on this auspicious day





HDFC Bank

This Dussehra, may all the evils vanish by virtue of the goodness around you to bring joy and happiness to you and your family.





Morphy Richards

Morphy Richards wishes you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous May your life be lit with joy, love and fulfilment.



Club Mahindra

In this day and age, stress is our biggest enemy. May you always triumph over obstacles and cherish what you value most – time spent with your family.





CoolPad

signifies the victory of good over evil. May God bless you with all success on the auspicious occasion. wishes Happy to you and your family!





Karvy Stock Community







IDFC Bank

May good win over the evil! IDFC Bank wishes you a very Happy Dussehra





Centro Shoes

or Vijayadashami Seize your financial goals gloriously with Karvy's Rambaan. Happy