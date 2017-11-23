Dutch firm Ricatech eyes $40 mn in revenue from India

Dutch consumer electronics company Ricatech, famous for making and Elvis Presley jukeboxes, is set to launch a new line-up of products such as and headphones, eyeing a of $40 million from India.

The company introduced a special edition of at Rs 15 lakh (onwards) which lets consumers experience and relive the Bollywood superstar's evergreen songs. There are only 100 Bachchan-themed jukeboxes available worldwide per finish.

Now, the company forays into the world of technology with and headphones.

"With these products, we are looking at a of $40 million from India by the end of 2018," Richard Singh, CEO, Ricatech, told IANS.

"Retro has considered something niche some six-eight years ago. This is the period when we do not call it niche anymore. It has become a global trend now," Singh added.

is banking upon the direct business model through its own Indian firm to achieve the sales numbers.

"Our strategy is that we would be doing everything by ourselves. We believe we should give people a one-on-one service which basically starts the moment we receive an inquiry for the jukebox," Singh added.

"We have our own team and own back office. We are setting up our own company in India. We also have our own warehouse in Mumbai," he added.

In 2012, started focusing on the re-introduction of retro electronics with the worldwide license for a Presley product range.

Weighing 160 kg, the is available in black and gold and white and gold colours.

In terms of specifications, there is a 100-CD capacity carrousel, Philips CD player, five built-in speakers, a dual three-way system for "live" performance reproduction and external speaker connection, dual-volume controls, eight built-in original bubble tubes and original coin-operated mechanism for commercial use in bar or restaurant.

Connectivity options include, built-in computer for installing features like the playlist, aux input and Bluetooth for wireless music streaming.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)