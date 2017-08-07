E-cars overtake hybrids in Hyundai India plan

Hyundai is taking a U-turn on hybrid vehicle plans and is speeding up bringing an electric car to India, its third-biggest market after China and the US. The country’s second-biggest carmaker plans to showcase an electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the Auto Expo in next February, followed by a launch. “We had hybrid plans. Now we have to choose between hybrid and electric vehicles in line with the government’s preference. Globally, we have technology for both hybrid and electric. But electric now seems to be a better choice for India. We have requested ...