E-commerce battle intensifies: Amazon, Flipkart announce sale dates

Amazon will kick off its sale from May 11 till 14, Flipkart will hold its sale between May 14 & 18

Months ahead of the festive season, majors Flipkart and Amazon have announced big sales, wooing customers with deals and big discounts.



The two players are locked in an intense battle for leadership in the burgeoning market in the country.



While Amazon will kick off its 'Great India Sale' from May 11 till 14, Flipkart will hold its 'Big 10' sale between May 14 and 18.



