E-scooter sales likely to double in FY18

Electric two-wheeler sales are expected to double in FY18, albeit on a small base. But, it is still a niche category in the world’s biggest market for two-wheelers. About 23,000 units of electric two-wheelers, primarily scooters, were sold in a market of 17.58 million units in FY17. The sector has seen some action in recent times with new entrants trying to make a mark. Seasoned players such as Hero Electric, which was about 70 per cent share, believe that financing options and front-loading of government subsidy might act as a further boost. Hero, which ...