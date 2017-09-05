E-scooter sales likely to double in FY18

Electric two-wheeler sales are expected to double in FY18, albeit on a small base. But, it is still a niche category in the world’s biggest market for two-wheelers. About 23,000 units of electric two-wheelers, primarily scooters, were sold in a market of 17.58 million units in FY17. The sector has seen some action in recent times with new entrants trying to make a mark. Seasoned players such as Hero Electric, which was about 70 per cent share, believe that financing options and front-loading of government subsidy might act as a further boost. Hero, which ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?